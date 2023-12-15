Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

