Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

