Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 4,126 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Crane were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 88.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crane by 182.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 30.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.