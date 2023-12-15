Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

