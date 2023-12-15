Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $647,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $26,416,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 2.9 %

LSTR stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.