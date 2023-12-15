Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,468,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.