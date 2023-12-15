Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 138 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

