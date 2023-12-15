Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 170 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

