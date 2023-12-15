Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,782 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $152.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

