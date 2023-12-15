Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,394 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.55 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

