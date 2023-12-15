Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 361 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $406.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $406.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

