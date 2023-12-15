Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 97 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $114.97 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

