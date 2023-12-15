Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $680.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $623.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

