Research Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy USA Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

MUSA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $357.76 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $382.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.52 and its 200 day moving average is $329.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

