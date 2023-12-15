Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.75 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

