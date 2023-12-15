Reviewing Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38 Beam Therapeutics 0 7 5 0 2.42

Profitability

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.09, suggesting a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

This table compares Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -792.70% -54.24% -38.53% Beam Therapeutics -384.62% -40.66% -23.59%

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $19.71 million 44.92 -$220.43 million ($2.70) -4.01 Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 39.85 -$289.09 million ($4.17) -7.14

Editas Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Editas Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

