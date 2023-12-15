Reviewing Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enovis has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $1.56 billion 1.88 -$13.29 million ($1.37) -39.20 Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Enovis and Altitude Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Altitude Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enovis and Altitude Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $67.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Altitude Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -4.51% 3.70% 2.93% Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86%

Summary

Enovis beats Altitude Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Altitude Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.