Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading Down 1.7%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 21,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 182,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX.

