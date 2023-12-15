Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.57

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.50. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 27,317 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.