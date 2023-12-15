Robert C.T. Higginbotham Sells 5,977 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert C.T. Higginbotham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00.

Shares of TROW opened at $107.32 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

