Robert J. Small Sells 18,522 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $986.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $880.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $599.42 and a twelve month high of $1,015.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

