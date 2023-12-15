Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $672,000. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

