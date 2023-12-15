Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of BASE opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its position in Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

