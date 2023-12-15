RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.0 days.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. RS Group has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of RS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

