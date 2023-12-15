Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

