Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to $7.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

SAND stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,999,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,090,455 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

