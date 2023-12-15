Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Up 0.5%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 20,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Satellogic by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Satellogic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

