Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Down 0.9%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.43). 520,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 303,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.70 ($0.44).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seraphim Space Investment Trust

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 20,000 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,787.35). Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

