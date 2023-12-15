Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 628.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 50.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

