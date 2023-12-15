Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIM
Shimmick Price Performance
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.