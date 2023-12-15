Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shimmick Price Performance

Shimmick Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $6.28 on Monday. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

