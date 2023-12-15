Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of SHOP opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

