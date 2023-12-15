Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Drops By 16.4%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Acasti Pharma news, Director Vimal Kavuru acquired 676,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,286.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,188,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
