Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Declines By 16.8%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

