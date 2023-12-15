Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Declines By 22.3%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.83 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

