Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Decreases By 17.0%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,756.87% and a negative return on equity of 103.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 104,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

