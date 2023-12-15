Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Declines By 32.4%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAEW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

