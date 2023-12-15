Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Grows By 22.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.63 and a beta of 2.25. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
