Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Grows By 22.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.63 and a beta of 2.25. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

View Our Latest Report on AXL

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.