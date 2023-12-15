Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expands By 14.0%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

