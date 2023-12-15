Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Expands By 102.0%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the November 15th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

