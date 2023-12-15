Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Rises By 22.5%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,619,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 1,322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ANTOF opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.49. Iida Group has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

