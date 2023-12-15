Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Increases By 22.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHY opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Inpex has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

