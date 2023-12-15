Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 20.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

