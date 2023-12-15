Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 20.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
