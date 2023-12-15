Short Interest in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Drops By 21.5%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.36. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

