Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Declines By 21.4%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,783.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

