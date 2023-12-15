Short Interest in Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Decreases By 41.9%

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Friday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

