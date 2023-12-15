Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Decreases By 39.5%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

