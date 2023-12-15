Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Decreases By 39.5%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
