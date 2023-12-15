Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SAMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.82. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

