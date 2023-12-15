SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Up 10.7% on Analyst Upgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.7% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $121.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as high as $169.80 and last traded at $168.58. 358,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 289,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SITE

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.