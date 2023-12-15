Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Down 0.5%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 1,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Slam Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Slam by 117.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Slam by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Slam by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Slam by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

