SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SLM traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 86085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLM Trading Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $34,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

